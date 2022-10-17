Russian Military Aircraft Crashes in Yeysk During Training Flight - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) A Russian Su-34 aircraft crashed in the southern city of Yeysk during a training flight on Monday, the Defense Ministry said, adding that pilots have safely ejected.

"On October 17, 2022, after taking off to perform a training flight from the military airfield of the Southern Military District, a Su-34 aircraft crashed.

The aircraft crashed within the city of Yeysk," the ministry said in a statement.

Ejected pilots reported the ignition of one of the engines during takeoff as the cause of the crash, according to the ministry.

"At the site of the crash of the Su-34 in the courtyard of one of the residential areas, the fuel of the aircraft ignited," the ministry said.