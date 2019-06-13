UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Analyses Additional Deployment Of US Troops In Poland - Kremlin Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 07:57 PM

Russian Military Analyses Additional Deployment of US Troops in Poland - Kremlin Spokesman

The Russian military carefully analyzes the information about the expansion of military cooperation between Poland and the United States in order to avoid threats to Russia's national security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The Russian military carefully analyzes the information about the expansion of military cooperation between Poland and the United States in order to avoid threats to Russia's national security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing on Thursday.

Responding to the question of whether there will be any reaction from the Kremlin to the statement by US President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda about the deployment of a UAV squadron and additional US troops in Poland, Peskov said:

"There will be no reaction from the Kremlin, but no one here should have any doubts that the Russian military with great attention registers all this reports, analyzes information and makes sure that such steps in no way threaten the security of the Russian Federation."

Related Topics

Russia Trump Poland United States All From

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister chairs parliamentary party m ..

3 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Says Oil Tanker Incident ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Believes Putin, Trump to Be Able to Speak ..

3 minutes ago

Tehran Says Exact Date for Next Astana-Format Talk ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh government urged to expedite implementation ..

16 minutes ago

Chairman of Inquiry Commission on loans to be name ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.