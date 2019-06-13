Russian Military Analyses Additional Deployment of US Troops in Poland - Kremlin Spokesman

The Russian military carefully analyzes the information about the expansion of military cooperation between Poland and the United States in order to avoid threats to Russia's national security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing on Thursday

Responding to the question of whether there will be any reaction from the Kremlin to the statement by US President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda about the deployment of a UAV squadron and additional US troops in Poland, Peskov said:

"There will be no reaction from the Kremlin, but no one here should have any doubts that the Russian military with great attention registers all this reports, analyzes information and makes sure that such steps in no way threaten the security of the Russian Federation."