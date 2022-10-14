Russian Military Attacks Energy Facilities in Kiev Region - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The Ukrainian military command and energy system facilities in Kiev and Kharkiv regions have been targeted by high-precision weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"High-precision weapons of the Russian aerospace forces in Kiev and Kharkov regions hit facilities of the military command and control system and energy," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that Western weapons and equipment were destroyed in the Lviv region of Ukraine.