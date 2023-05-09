Russian Military Attacks Places of Deployment of Ukrainian Reserves - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The Russian military attacked places of temporary deployment of Ukrainian reserves on Monday night, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Last night, the Russian armed forces carried out a concentrated strike with sea and air-based long-range precision weapons at points of temporary deployment of enemy reserves, as well as ammunition depots," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that over 465 Ukrainian soldiers and mercenaries were killed in the Donetsk direction over the past day.