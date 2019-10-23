UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Base Deployment In CAR Not Discussed At Presidents' Meeting - Peskov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:30 PM

The issue of a Russian military base deployment in the Central African Republic (CAR) was not discussed at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and CAR leader President Faustin-Archange Touadera, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The issue of a Russian military base deployment in the Central African Republic (CAR) was not discussed at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and car leader President Faustin-Archange Touadera, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The deployment of a Russian military base in the CAR was not discussed," Peskov said.

