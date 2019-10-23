Russian Military Base Deployment in CAR Not Discussed at Presidents' Meeting - Peskov

The issue of a Russian military base deployment in the Central African Republic (CAR) was not discussed at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and CAR leader President Faustin-Archange Touadera, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The issue of a Russian military base deployment in the Central African Republic (CAR) was not discussed at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and car leader President Faustin-Archange Touadera, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

