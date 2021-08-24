Russian Military Base in Tajikistan Equipped With Kornet Anti-Tank Missiles - Military

(@FahadShabbir)

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) A batch of new anti-tank guided missiles Kornet entered service with the Russian military base in Tajikistan amid developments in neighboring Afghanistan, the Russian Central Military District said on Tuesday.

"A batch of modern infantry anti-tank guided missiles Kornet entered service with the 201st Russian military base stationed in Tajikistan. The new missiles are in service with artillery units," the Central Military District said in a statement.

Kornet is designed to destroy enemy armored vehicles and air targets, including helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles. The missile is guided by a laser beam. Its maximum firing range is estimated at 5.5 kilometers (3.4 miles).