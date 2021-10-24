UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Base In Tajikistan To Add 30 New Tanks To Fleet Before End Of Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

Russian Military Base in Tajikistan to Add 30 New Tanks to Fleet Before End of Year

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) The Russian 201st Military Base in Tajikistan will replace its old combat vehicles with 30 upgraded T-72B3M tanks before the end of this year, the head of the unit's staff, Col. Evgeny Okhrimenko, said on Sunday.

"Currently, the military base is rearming the units with modern military and special equipment. Before the end of the year, 30 modern T-72B3M tanks with advanced combat specifications are planned to arrive to replace combat vehicles of earlier modifications," Okhrimenko told reporters.

The commander added that the motor rifle divisions of the base have recently received a batch of advanced BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, cutting-edge Verba man-portable infrared homing surface-to-air missiles, rocket-propelled infantry flamethrowers of longer range and higher power, Kornet anti-tank guided missiles, 12.

7mm ASVK-M Kord sniper rifles, AK-12 rifles, Linza sanitary armored cars, and the equipment of rear and technical services.

Okhrimenko noted that the unit personnel master the new equipment during exercises and learn effective military operations using the experience of the latest conflicts.

On Saturday, Col. Gen. Alexander Lapin, the commander of Russia's Central Military District, said that the large-scale CSTO strategic military exercise Boyevoe Bratstvo-2021 (Combat Brotherhood) in Tajikistan, is a response to the deteriorated security situation in Afghanistan governed by the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization).

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Vehicles Tajikistan Sunday

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution investigates into violations of ..

Public Prosecution investigates into violations of real estate developer

33 minutes ago
 &#039;Japan Day&#039; at Expo 2020 Dubai to promot ..

&#039;Japan Day&#039; at Expo 2020 Dubai to promote Expo 2025 Osaka

48 minutes ago
 President of Burundi receives UAE Ambassador crede ..

President of Burundi receives UAE Ambassador credentials

1 hour ago
 Aldar to create 1,000 jobs for UAE nationals by 20 ..

Aldar to create 1,000 jobs for UAE nationals by 2026

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Book Authority to host National Libraries ..

Sharjah Book Authority to host National Libraries Summit in November

2 hours ago
 Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Taiwan

Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Taiwan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.