Russian Military Base in Tajikistan to Get 17 BMP-2 Vehicles Amid Conflict in Afghanistan

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Russia will reinforce its military base in Tajikistan with 17 modernized infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) BMP-2M by late July, Commander of Russia's Central Military District, Col. Gen. Alexander Lapin, said on Wednesday.

"Mechanized infantry units of the 201st military base will receive 17 modern infantry fighting vehicles that will allow to significantly boost their combat capacities," the statement read.

According to the Central Military District press office, new IFVs will replace outdated vehicles. BMP-2M will be delivered to Tajikistan by the Russian Aerospace Forces' aircraft.

BMP-2M is designed for the transportation of soldiers to the battlefields.

It has an automatic fire control system, panoramic aiming and surveillance devices as well as new radio station R-168 "Akveduk" capable of working even under the radio-electronic influence.

From August 5-10, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will take part in military drills at the Kharb-Maydon training ground in the Tajik region of Khatlon bordering Afghanistan.

The Taliban (banned in Russia) militants increased military activities in Afghanistan after international troops began withdrawing from the country, as part of the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha in February 2020.