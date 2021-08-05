Russian Military Bases in Central Asia to Protect CSTO Borders if Necessary - Shoigu

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Russian military bases in Tajikistan and Afghanistan will be involved in protecting borders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in case if there is a direct aggression from the Afghan direction, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday.

"Our base in Tajikistan is quite powerful, strong, and of course, if necessary, in case of direct aggression, it will be involved in defending the CSTO borders. Same goes for our base in Kyrgyzstan," the defense minister said.