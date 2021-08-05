UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Bases In Central Asia To Protect CSTO Borders If Necessary - Shoigu

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Russian Military Bases in Central Asia to Protect CSTO Borders if Necessary - Shoigu

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Russian military bases in Tajikistan and Afghanistan will be involved in protecting borders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in case if there is a direct aggression from the Afghan direction, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday.

"Our base in Tajikistan is quite powerful, strong, and of course, if necessary, in case of direct aggression, it will be involved in defending the CSTO borders. Same goes for our base in Kyrgyzstan," the defense minister said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Same Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan From

Recent Stories

Noor Mukadam Case: Bail plea of Zahir Jaffer’s p ..

Noor Mukadam Case: Bail plea of Zahir Jaffer’s parents rejected

34 minutes ago
 Singer Rihanna is officially a billionaire, Forbes ..

Singer Rihanna is officially a billionaire, Forbes says

43 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new senior officials ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new senior officials at Dubai Culture

51 minutes ago
 Satellites reveal how forests increase cloud and c ..

Satellites reveal how forests increase cloud and cool climate: European Space Ag ..

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Sports Council discusses cooperation with ..

Sharjah Sports Council discusses cooperation with Spanish newspaper &#039;Marca& ..

51 minutes ago
 UVAS observes one minute silence to express solida ..

UVAS observes one minute silence to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri p ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.