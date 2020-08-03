UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Begins Tactical Exercises In Far East Ahead Of Joint Drills With Laos

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 11:30 AM

Russian Military Begins Tactical Exercises in Far East Ahead of Joint Drills With Laos

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The Russian military has begun large-scale exercises at the Sergeyevsky training ground in Russia's Far East ahead of the second joint drills with the Laos People's Armed Forces, the press office of Russia's Eastern Military District said on Monday.

"In Primorye, over 4,000 servicemen have started organizing marches, equipping strongholds, establishing communication systems, installing fortifications. During the active phase of the exercise, servicemen will work out tactical actions in defense and offensive, day and night," a statement read.

The exercises involved about 500 pieces of equipment, including BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, T-72B tanks, Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, mortar systems, barrel artillery, electronic warfare systems, communications equipment, attack helicopters and more.

The last phase of the exercise will see servicemen firing live rounds. They will aim at about 1,500 targets imitating enemy armored vehicles and manpower from moving vehicles, the press release showed.

The exercises are the preparation of the Air Defense Forces for the joint Russian-Laotian military exercises, Laros, which will be held in the fall of 2020. Russian military personnel took part in the first Laros exercises in the Southeast Asian nation late last year.

