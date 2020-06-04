MARAN (Syria) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The Russian military delivered almost five tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Syrian locality of Maran, Oleg Kamalov, spokesman for the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, told reporters.

"Today we brought humanitarian aid in the amount of 4.85 tonnes," Kamalov said.

He said that due to the epidemiological situation, the military would transfer the humanitarian aid to the local administration, and the administration would distribute it among the residents.