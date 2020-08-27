Russian Military Chief Speak With US Gen. Milley About Syrian Incident - Defense Ministry

Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov spoke with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley about the recent incident with the US troops and Russian military police in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov spoke with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley about the recent incident with the US troops and Russian military police in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The White House National Security Council said Wednesday that the incident violated the existing deconfliction protocols.

"Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov drew the US side's attention to the fact that the commanders of the International antiterrorist coalition were notified about the passage of the Russian military in accordance with the existing rules," the ministry said in a statement.

Gerasimov told Milley the US servicemen, in breach of the existing agreements, attempted to block the Russian patrol, which "took every step necessary to prevent the incident and proceed with its mission."

According to the ministry, the US received full explanation on the incident.