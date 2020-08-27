UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Chief Speak With US Gen. Milley About Syrian Incident - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 12:29 PM

Russian Military Chief Speak With US Gen. Milley About Syrian Incident - Defense Ministry

Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov spoke with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley about the recent incident with the US troops and Russian military police in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov spoke with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley about the recent incident with the US troops and Russian military police in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The White House National Security Council said Wednesday that the incident violated the existing deconfliction protocols.

"Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov drew the US side's attention to the fact that the commanders of the International antiterrorist coalition were notified about the passage of the Russian military in accordance with the existing rules," the ministry said in a statement.

Gerasimov told Milley the US servicemen, in breach of the existing agreements, attempted to block the Russian patrol, which "took every step necessary to prevent the incident and proceed with its mission."

According to the ministry, the US received full explanation on the incident.

Related Topics

Police Syria Russia White House

Recent Stories

Rwanda again tightens Covid-19 measures as cases s ..

11 seconds ago

Christchurch mosque attack: Court sentences Brento ..

6 minutes ago

Monsoon Rainfall: Overgrown shrubs, bushes spoil c ..

2 minutes ago

Educational institutions to be opened top to botto ..

2 minutes ago

Cheers, flowers as New Zealand mosque gunman jaile ..

2 minutes ago

Category 4 Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall in US' L ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.