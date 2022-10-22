Russian Military Completes Construction of New Water Pipeline in LPR - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that it has completed the construction of a new water pipeline to the city of Rovenky in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR).

The ministry announced the construction of an over 40 kilometers (25 miles) long pipeline in the LPR in July to supply drinking water from the city of Molodohvardiisk.

"Works at the facility in the Luhansk People's Republic has been carried out by specialists of the military construction complex of the Russian Defense Ministry.

The new pipeline will provide a centralized water supply to the citizens of the city of Rovenky. The total length of the water pipeline has exceeded 40 kilometers. The military engineers have also constructed a water pumping station," the ministry said.

Before the new pipeline had been constructed, water had been supplied to Rovenky from the Molodohvardiisk pumping station, but pipelines were in an advanced state of disrepair. The new pipeline will provide residents with a constant water supply.