MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The Russian armed forces have completed receiving weapons and military equipment from the Wagner group according with the plan, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian armed forces, in accordance with the plan, are completing the acceptance of weapons and military equipment from units of the Wagner Group," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, dozens of pieces of Wagner's military equipment was never used in combat.

"More than 2,000 pieces of equipment and weapons have been transferred," the ministry said, adding that the Russian forces also received over 2,500 tonnes of various ammunition and some 20,000 small arms.

The equipment received from the Wagner group will be delivered to rear areas, where repair units will carry out maintenance works to prepare it for combat use, the ministry said.