Russian Military 'Conclusively, Irrevocably' Captured Mariupol - Kadyrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov announced on Thursday that Russian troops have "conclusively and irrevocably" taken control of Mariupol and cleared it of nationalists.

"Mariupol is ours... The city has been conclusively and irrevocably taken. The entire territory has been systematically cleared of nationalists... and other scum, the administrative building of Azovstal iron and steel plant, which is of special strategic importance, has been taken under control, the entire surrounding area has been cleared as well. The remnants of the Nazis are trapped on the territory of the plant under the thick concrete and iron layer, and I am sure that these walls are the last thing that they will see in their lives," Kadyrov said on Telegram.

He noted that this outcome was inevitable since the city's defenses had been breached, but nationalists managed to loot the city and take hostage tens of thousands of civilians.

"It would seem that the Nazis have provided for all contingencies. They did not consider the most important thing - our valiant troops. A trivial underestimation led to the fall of Banderites' strongholds one by one," Kadyrov said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.