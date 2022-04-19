UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Conducting Raids In Kherson To Identify Ukrainian Saboteurs - Source

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Russian Military Conducting Raids in Kherson to Identify Ukrainian Saboteurs - Source

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) After the discovery of a cache with weapons and explosives at a Kherson military plant, Russian servicemen are conducting raids in the city and its surrounding region to identify sabotage groups left by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) during its flight from the city, a Russian security source told Sputnik.

Earlier, as an employee of a Russian law enforcement agency told Sputnik, local residents helped to discover a cache at the Pallada military plant in Kherson, allegedly left by the SBU for sabotage groups in the rear of the Russian Armed Forces. Among the items found in the cache were AK-74M assault rifles, Dragunov sniper rifles, an RPG-7 grenade launcher with grenades, explosives and components for improvised explosive devices and radio stations.

"Currently, some activities are underway in Kherson and its region, aimed at identifying sabotage groups," the source said.

Russian troops entered Kherson on February 24; since March 2, the city has been under the complete control of the Russian Armed Forces.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Kherson Donetsk February March From Employment

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz vows to serve people with dedication ..

Hamza Shehbaz vows to serve people with dedication

8 hours ago
 2 railway police personnel killed in Pulwama attac ..

2 railway police personnel killed in Pulwama attack

8 hours ago
 US Saw Over 140 Mass Shootings, 5 Mass Murders in ..

US Saw Over 140 Mass Shootings, 5 Mass Murders in 2022 - Research Group

8 hours ago
 Serbia's Vucic Hopes to Strengthen Ties With US - ..

Serbia's Vucic Hopes to Strengthen Ties With US - Presidency

8 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Russia Sanctions Can Be Reversed ..

US Treasury Says Russia Sanctions Can Be Reversed If Behavior Changes

8 hours ago
 US Will Keep Careful Eye on China's Level of Suppo ..

US Will Keep Careful Eye on China's Level of Support for Russia Over Ukraine - S ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.