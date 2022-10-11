Russian Military Continued Mass Strikes At Targets In Ukraine - Defense Ministry
Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2022 | 03:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The Russian armed forces continued to target Ukrainian military command and energy facilities on Tuesday, the Defense Ministry said.
"Today, the Russian armed forces continued to deliver massive strikes with high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons against military command and control facilities and the energy system of Ukraine. The target has been reached. All assigned objects are hit," the ministry said.