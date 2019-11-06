UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Continues Patrolling Syria's Al-Hasakah Province - Reconciliation Center

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 01:40 AM

Russian Military Continues Patrolling Syria's Al-Hasakah Province - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The Russian Military Police continue patrolling the Syrian-Turkish border in Syria's Al-Hasakah province, Major General Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian military police and the Turkish forced have conducted a joint patrol near Syria's border city of Kobani.

"The Russian side continues patrols on the route Qamishli ” Dirwana Agha in the province of Al-Hasakah," Borenkov said.

The reconciliation center head added that over the past day, 27 cases of shelling were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish units and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). The United States and Turkey came to an agreement on October 17 to establish a 120-hour ceasefire to allow for the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Erdogan and Putin reached a separate deal to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the operation zone along the Turkish border.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Syria Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Idlib United States Tayyip Erdogan October Border Agreement

Recent Stories

Advanced Media Skills Programme launched by RAK Go ..

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes Riyadh Agreement between Government o ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Salman commends UAE&#039;s sacrifices ..

3 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Senegalese Foreign Ministe ..

3 hours ago

Zakat Fund revenue hits AED175 million in nine mon ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman review Yeme ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.