MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The Russian Military Police continue patrolling the Syrian-Turkish border in Syria's Al-Hasakah province, Major General Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian military police and the Turkish forced have conducted a joint patrol near Syria's border city of Kobani.

"The Russian side continues patrols on the route Qamishli ” Dirwana Agha in the province of Al-Hasakah," Borenkov said.

The reconciliation center head added that over the past day, 27 cases of shelling were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish units and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). The United States and Turkey came to an agreement on October 17 to establish a 120-hour ceasefire to allow for the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Erdogan and Putin reached a separate deal to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the operation zone along the Turkish border.