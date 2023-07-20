Open Menu

Russian Military Continues Retaliation Strikes On Unmanned Boat Depots In Odesa - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Russian Military Continues Retaliation Strikes on Unmanned Boat Depots in Odesa - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Russian military inflicted new retaliation strikes on Thursday night on the areas of production and storage of unmanned boats of Ukraine military, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Last night, the Russian armed forces continued retaliation strikes using sea and air-based high-precision weapons against production workshops and storage sites of unmanned boats in the districts of Odesa and Ilyichevsk, Odesa region.

In addition, fuel infrastructure facilities and ammunition depots of the Ukraine armed forces were destroyed in the area of the city of Mikolaiv," the statement said.

The target of the strike has been achieved, all designated objects have been hit, the ministry concluded.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia All

Recent Stories

PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheen ..

PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheens in Darwin series

2 minutes ago
 Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

1 hour ago
 Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

1 hour ago
 Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

2 hours ago
 DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

4 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

5 hours ago
Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

5 hours ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

15 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World