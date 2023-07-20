Russian Military Continues Retaliation Strikes on Unmanned Boat Depots in Odesa - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Russian military inflicted new retaliation strikes on Thursday night on the areas of production and storage of unmanned boats of Ukraine military, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Last night, the Russian armed forces continued retaliation strikes using sea and air-based high-precision weapons against production workshops and storage sites of unmanned boats in the districts of Odesa and Ilyichevsk, Odesa region.

In addition, fuel infrastructure facilities and ammunition depots of the Ukraine armed forces were destroyed in the area of the city of Mikolaiv," the statement said.

The target of the strike has been achieved, all designated objects have been hit, the ministry concluded.