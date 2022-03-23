UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Continues To Evacuate Refugees From Mariupol - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022

The Russian military continues to ensure safe exit of refugees from Mariupol, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The Russian military continues to ensure safe exit of refugees from Mariupol, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Russian troops continue to ensure safe exit of refugees fleeing Mariupol. Non-combatant civilians continue to leave the city on a daily basis. They are, in fact, hostages of nationalist groups that have entrenched themselves in residential neighborhoods and use civilians as human shield," the statement read.

Most of the refugees learned about the evacuation and humanitarian corridors from acquaintances as the Ukrainian authorities and the military hid this information from civilian population, according to the ministry.

"We fled Mariupol through the Volodar Highway on March 15. We were given a 'green corridor' - Donetsk People's Republic let us out. They are very nice and friendly people. The children were treated with sweets, they gave us water for the road and showed the right way," one of the refugees said, as cited by the Russian Defense Ministry.

The humanitarian situation in Mariupol has reached catastrophic proportions due to Ukrainian nationalist battalions, which do not want to lay down their arms and prevent tens of thousands of civilians from leaving the city, according to the ministry.

