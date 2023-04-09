Russian Military Creating Special Groups to Destroy Western Tanks in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) The Russian armed forces have started creating special groups tasked by the defense ministry with destroying the tanks that Western countries supply to Kiev, the head of a combat training center, Yevgeny Arifulin, said on Sunday.

"This work is organized on the instructions of Deputy Defense Minister Col.-Gen. (Yunus-Bek) Yevkurov, who set the specific task of creating these groups. In accordance with his instructions, the head of the main department of combat training, Col.-Gen. (Ivan) Buvaltsev with his team has developed methodological recommendations and organized a methodology for implementation, and the combat training center is putting these measures into practice," Arifulin told Russian broadcaster Zvezda.

He called the creation of the special groups "a great state systematic work."

"We know all their (Western tanks') strengths and weaknesses and are preparing personnel ... Plus, tank crews are preparing here directly for a tank duel," he said.

Russian troops are studying, in particular, US tanks Abrams, German Leopard 2, French Leclerc and UK Challenger, according to Arifulin.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine nearly a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.