Russian Military Delegation Arrives in Minsk to Discuss Cooperation - Belarusian Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) A Russian delegation, headed by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, has arrived in Belarus for a working visit to discuss bilateral cooperation, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"A Russian military delegation, headed by Russian Federation Defense Minister Gen. Sergei Shoigu, has arrived in Minsk for a working visit," the Belarusian Defense Ministry wrote on Telegram.

According to the ministry, the key aim of the visit to to discuss the military cooperation between Russia and Belarus.