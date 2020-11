Russian Military Delegation Discussed Karabakh Truce in Ankara - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) A military delegation from Russia discussed in Ankara a truce in Nagorno-Karabakh, negotiations will continue on Saturday, Turkish broadcaster TRT Haber reported on Friday.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the Russian delegation would discuss in Ankara on Friday the details of an agreement on a joint observation center on Karabakh.

According to the broadcaster's sources, the parties discussed the work that will be carried out after the signing of the ceasefire agreement in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the situation in Syria, primarily in Idlib. The Russian delegation held talks at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, and then at the Turkish Defense Ministry. The parties will continue their discussion on Saturday.