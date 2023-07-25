Russian Military Delegation Headed by Shoigu Arrives in North Korea - Defense Ministry

The Russian military delegation headed by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived on a visit to North Korea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

"An official welcoming ceremony of the Russian delegation with the participation of the Guard of Honour of the Korean People's Army took place at the Pyongyang Sunan International Airport.

The North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam welcomed the head of the Russian Defense Ministry at the ramp of the plane," the ministry said.

The Russian delegation will visit North Korea from July 25-27 to participate in festive events on the occasion of the anniversary of "the victory of the Korean people" in the Korean War of 1950-1953.