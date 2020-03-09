UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Delegation To Push Turkey To Respect Syrian Sovereignty

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:01 PM

Russian Military Delegation to Push Turkey to Respect Syrian Sovereignty

A Russian military delegation will travel to Ankara this week to pressure Turkey into respecting Syria's sovereignty, Col. Gen. Leonid Ivashov told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) A Russian military delegation will travel to Ankara this week to pressure Turkey into respecting Syria's sovereignty, Col. Gen. Leonid Ivashov told Sputnik on Monday.

The delegates are expected to come to the Turkish capital on Tuesday. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said they will discuss joint patrols in Syria's restive Idlib region, starting Sunday.

"The Russian military has a clear goal of guaranteeing Syria's sovereignty and demanding that Turkey respect it unconditionally," Ivashov said.

He said the delegation will take a tough line in the negotiations with the Turkish military. Russia and Turkey used to be partners in political talks on Syria but never evolved into military allies, he noted.

The military talks follow a summit in Moscow last week between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan. It led to a ceasefire in Idlib and an agreement to jointly patrol a major Syrian highway running along the border with Turkey.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Idlib Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Border Sunday Agreement

Recent Stories

Five more coronavirus patients recover in UAE: Hea ..

17 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates DEWA’s R&amp;D C ..

32 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases IN Japan Exceeds 1,200, D ..

1 minute ago

European Commission Closely Monitoring COVID-19 Sp ..

1 minute ago

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper is likely to vi ..

54 minutes ago

28 killed 65 injured due to current rains spell in ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.