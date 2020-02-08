UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Delegation To Visit Turkey On Saturday For Talks On Situation In Idlib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russian Military Delegation to Visit Turkey on Saturday for Talks on Situation in Idlib

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) A Russian military delegation will visit Turkey on Saturday to discuss the current escalation in Syria's Idlib following the deadly attack of the Syrian military on Turkish forces.

According to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the talks will be aimed at "ending the aggression of the Syrian government, preventing a humanitarian crisis and accelerating the political process in Syria.

"

Moreover, the parties will address the possibility of holding a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Russia Turkey Visit Vladimir Putin Idlib Tayyip Erdogan Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 9, 2020 in Pakistan

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

11 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.