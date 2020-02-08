Russian Military Delegation to Visit Turkey on Saturday for Talks on Situation in Idlib

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) A Russian military delegation will visit Turkey on Saturday to discuss the current escalation in Syria's Idlib following the deadly attack of the Syrian military on Turkish forces.

According to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the talks will be aimed at "ending the aggression of the Syrian government, preventing a humanitarian crisis and accelerating the political process in Syria.

"

Moreover, the parties will address the possibility of holding a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.