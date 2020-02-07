UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Delegation To Visit Turkey To Discuss Situation In Syria's Idlib On Feb 8

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 02:32 PM

Russian Military Delegation to Visit Turkey to Discuss Situation in Syria's Idlib on Feb 8

A Russian military delegation will visit Turkey on February 8 to discuss the situation in Syria's Idlib, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) A Russian military delegation will visit Turkey on February 8 to discuss the situation in Syria's Idlib, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

On Thursday, Ankara said it expected a Russian military delegation to visit Turkey soon to discuss the escalation of tensions in Idlib, following the deadly attack of Syria's army on Turkish forces.

"Our military has daily contacts with its Russian colleagues.

We agreed that a military delegation from Russia would visit on [February 8]. The talks will be aimed at ending the aggression of the Syrian government, preventing a humanitarian crisis and accelerating the political process in Syria. We will discuss issues related to Idlib," Cavusoglu said

He added that following the talks, the two sides would determine whether a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, would be necessary.

Related Topics

Attack Army Syria Russia Turkey Visit Vladimir Putin Idlib Ankara Tayyip Erdogan February From Government

Recent Stories

Fawad Ch rejects resolution on publicly hanging o ..

5 minutes ago

UN official lauds China's efforts to combat novel ..

13 minutes ago

US warns Venezuela of consequences if Guaido harme ..

13 minutes ago

Heavy rain hits Australia's bushfire-ravaged east ..

13 minutes ago

Police gets three-day physical remand of Jamshed A ..

13 minutes ago

Italy agrees to resume some flights with China

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.