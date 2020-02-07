A Russian military delegation will visit Turkey on February 8 to discuss the situation in Syria's Idlib, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) A Russian military delegation will visit Turkey on February 8 to discuss the situation in Syria's Idlib, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

On Thursday, Ankara said it expected a Russian military delegation to visit Turkey soon to discuss the escalation of tensions in Idlib, following the deadly attack of Syria's army on Turkish forces.

"Our military has daily contacts with its Russian colleagues.

We agreed that a military delegation from Russia would visit on [February 8]. The talks will be aimed at ending the aggression of the Syrian government, preventing a humanitarian crisis and accelerating the political process in Syria. We will discuss issues related to Idlib," Cavusoglu said

He added that following the talks, the two sides would determine whether a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, would be necessary.