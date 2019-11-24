Russian Military Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Syrian Al Hasakah for 1st Time Since 2011

(@FahadShabbir)

AL HASAKAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Russian military have delivered humanitarian aid to residents of Syrian northeastern Al Hasakah city for the first time since the start of the civil war in 2011, Alexey Sergeev, an officer of the Russian Defense Ministry's Reconciliation Center in Syria said on Sunday.

Local residents have warmly greeted the Russian servicemen and military police officers, who delivered the aid.

"Today, the Russian Reconciliation Center carried out a humanitarian action for the first time to deliver food sets to the residents of Al Hasakah.

Over 1,000 food sets, which include flour, sugar, rice, tea, condensed milk, have been distributed. I would like to note that this humanitarian aid is really necessary for the local population," Sergeev told reporters.

The total weight of distributed food sets amounted to over six tonnes.

Russian military police provided security during the humanitarian action.

The humanitarian action became possible due to the efforts of Russia to stabilize the situation in the region and as part of the Sochi memorandum of understanding between Turkey and the Russia.