Russian Military Deliver Humanitarian Aid To Settlement Near Syria's Aleppo

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 10:20 AM

ALEPPO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry's Reconciliation Center in Syria has delivered humanitarian aid to residents of the Syrian Amiria village near the city of Aleppo.

Local residents and refugees were provided with bread, food sets and blankets. The kits include condensed milk, tea, flour, rice and buckwheat. In total, about 250 food sets have been issued.

"We now live in two families in a small apartment with relatives. Sometimes there is not enough food. Thank you so much for your help. We really want to return home. Now our village has been freed. But we are waiting for the military to finish mine clearance," one of the residents told reporters.

The Syrians also shared about the hardships they had to endure during the military activities. There were those who had to pay for the opportunity to leave the territory occupied by the militants.

"It was very difficult to leave our village, the militants did not let us out. They beat me, stole everything of value. I could not stand it anymore, took my wife and children. We paid the guards, miraculously left," another resident said.

Russia carries out regular humanitarian operations across Syria, being one of the guarantors of the ceasefire in the country.

