ALEPPO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) Russian servicemen have carried out a humanitarian operation in Syria's northern province of Aleppo, delivering 250 food kits and 1 tonne of bread to residents of the Al-Eis settlement, the Center for Syrian Reconciliation and Refugee Affairs said on Sunday.

"The [Russian] center for reconciliation of opposing sides in Syria continues to carry out comprehensive assistance to Syrian citizens in restoring peaceful life. Today we are carrying out a humanitarian campaign to help poor families in the village of Al-Eis, Aleppo province, 250 food sets and a tonne of bread have been provided.

We plan to carry out this kind of work in other towns and cities of the province that have recently been freed from illegal armed groups," the center's representative, Maksim Solokha, told journalists.

Al-Eis is one of the settlements that were regained from insurgents by the government forces. Leaving, the radical fighters left nothing behind and took all they could from the homes, which has made food assistance to the returning residence of crucial importance.

Russia carries out regular humanitarian operations across Syria, being one of the guarantors of the ceasefire in the country.