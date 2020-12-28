UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Delivered 4,600 Tonnes Of Food In Humanitarian Aid To Syrians - Military

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russian servicemen in Syria have delivered over 4,600 tonnes of food to local residents, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation, said on Monday.

"Since the start of the peace process, the reconciliation center has conducted 2,670 humanitarian actions across all provinces of the Syrian Arab Republic. The total weight of the humanitarian cargo exceeds 4,600 tons of food supplies," Sytnik said at a briefing in Damascus, summarizing yearly achievements.

The Russian humanitarian food kits usually include rice, flour, sugar, condensed milk, tea and other food items, including traditional Arabic flat bread.

As part of an effort to restore peaceful life in Syria, the Russian military assists Damascus in rebuilding houses and other infrastructure.

According to Sytnik, 4,851 residential buildings and 14,453 industrial buildings were restored across Syria since July 2018. The repaired infrastructure also includes 975 schools, 250 medical facilities, over 1,000 miles of roads, 800 electric grids, around 870 miles of power lines, 235 water facilities and 14 miles of water pipelines.

The infrastructure repairs were hindered in Syria's north due to the continuous presence of Turkish-controlled illegal armed groups, the Russian military said.

"There are no opportunities to begin repair works in the southern part of Idlib, specifically, in the settlements of Maarrat al-Nu'man, Kafar Sijnah and Khan Shaykhun, due to the presence of illegal armed groups supported by Turkey," Sytnik said.

The military called on the leaders of illegal armed groups to refrain from provocations and engage in a political dialogue.

