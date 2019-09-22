Russian Military Delivers 4.5 Tonnes of Food Aid to Damascus Suburb

EIN TARMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) Representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation delivered about 4.5 tonnes of food aid to the Damascus suburb of Ein Tarma in Syria's Eastern Ghouta, a spokesman for the center, Sergei Dubrovin, told reporters.

"We delivered about 4.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid or more than 750 individual food sets to Ein Tarma. A food set includes tea, rice, condensed milk, flour and sugar," Dubrovin said.

The spokesman said that there was a line of hundreds of people waiting for food aid. Old people and women with children were the first ones who received food sets.

Syria has been in a state of civil war for eight years, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations. The conflict in the country produced over five million refugees and over six million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-ravaged Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.