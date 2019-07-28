UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Delivers Humanitarian Aid To Residents Of Syrian Eastern Ghouta

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 07:40 AM

Russian Military Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Residents of Syrian Eastern Ghouta

JYSREIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation delivered more than two tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Syrian settlement of Jysrein located in Eastern Ghouta.

This is not the first humanitarian action carried out by the Russian military in Eastern Ghouta. Local residents received food kits, including rice, flour, condensed milk and canned meat.

"Before the war, 250,000 people lived here. About 15,000 have now returned. They are rebuilding houses and are searing for work. The state, of course, helps them with building materials, plus we restore water and electricity supply," the head of Jisrein told reporters.

The Syrian army announced full control of Eastern Ghouta in the spring of 2018 after government forces took control of the city of Douma, the last stronghold of militants in the area.

Syria has been in a state of civil war for eight years, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations. The conflict in the country produced over five million refugees and over six million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-ravaged Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Army Syria Electricity Iran Water Russia Turkey Damascus Douma 2018 Government Refugee Million Opposition

Recent Stories

CDA, MCI develops modern technology at Asphalt Mix ..

8 hours ago

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui condemns imposition of sal ..

8 hours ago

Free hepatitis camp, walk held at Shaikh Zayed Hos ..

8 hours ago

Afghan women must have role In peace talks, rights ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan Navy contributes over Rs 3 m medical supp ..

8 hours ago

Putin's Visit to France in August Being Prepared - ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.