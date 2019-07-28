Russian Military Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Residents of Syrian Eastern Ghouta

JYSREIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation delivered more than two tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Syrian settlement of Jysrein located in Eastern Ghouta.

This is not the first humanitarian action carried out by the Russian military in Eastern Ghouta. Local residents received food kits, including rice, flour, condensed milk and canned meat.

"Before the war, 250,000 people lived here. About 15,000 have now returned. They are rebuilding houses and are searing for work. The state, of course, helps them with building materials, plus we restore water and electricity supply," the head of Jisrein told reporters.

The Syrian army announced full control of Eastern Ghouta in the spring of 2018 after government forces took control of the city of Douma, the last stronghold of militants in the area.

Syria has been in a state of civil war for eight years, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations. The conflict in the country produced over five million refugees and over six million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-ravaged Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.