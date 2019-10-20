UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Delivers Humanitarian Aid To Syrian Village Near Golan Heights

Sun 20th October 2019 | 07:40 AM

Russian Military Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Syrian Village Near Golan Heights

EL BREIKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation delivered over 3.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the village of El Breika in the Syrian province of Al Quneitra located near the Golan Heights, the center's spokesman said.

"A humanitarian event took place in the village of El Breika with the giving of individual food sets. The total weight of these sets was more than 3.5 tonnes. We transferred flour, sugar, rice, tea, condensed milk," Major Denis Anisimov, representative of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation told journalists.

The head of the district administration Daniyar Usman, in turn, said that any help is very important for the people.

"Most importantly, we feel safe, there is Syrian army and military police from Russia, so we are not worried for our lives," Usman added.

Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

