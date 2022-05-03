Russian Military Delivers More Than 40 Tonnes of Humanitarian Cargo to Kharkov Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The Russian military has delivered more than 40 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes to Ukraine's Kharkov Region and provided medical assistance to civilians, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Russian servicemen provided medical assistance and delivered more than 40 tonnes of humanitarian cargo to residents of the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus.