UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Denies Claims Of Alleged Gunfire Attack On Military Police Units In Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 07:10 PM

Russian Military Denies Claims of Alleged Gunfire Attack on Military Police Units in Syria

HMEIMIM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The Russian center for Syrian reconciliation denied on Tuesday reports of alleged 'shooting' at a Russian military police units in northern Syria on the border with Turkey.

"The information circulated in social networks about an alleged gunfire attack on units of the Russian military police at the Al-Darbasiyah crossing point on the Syrian-Turkish border is false," a spokesman for the center said.

According to the spokesman, an unidentified explosive device went off next to the Russian armored cars while the Russian military policemen were waiting to meet with Turkish representatives.

"The Russian servicemen were not hurt and the vehicles were not damaged. The meeting was held as planned," the official added.

"Attempts by unidentified perpetrators to carry out a provocation on the Syrian-Turkish border were unsuccessful," he stressed. 

Related Topics

Attack Police Syria Russia Turkey Vehicles Border

Recent Stories

RTA accomplishes 1.5m accident-free operation hour ..

11 minutes ago

National Bank of Fujairah to set up SME Banking Pl ..

27 minutes ago

November at Al Hosn: Experience events across Abu ..

41 minutes ago

NCM participates in WMO Joint Management Group Mee ..

57 minutes ago

Imran Khan will be responsible if anything happene ..

1 hour ago

PTCL concludes month-long campaign on Breast Cance ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.