Russian Military Denies Claims of Alleged Gunfire Attack on Military Police Units in Syria

HMEIMIM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The Russian center for Syrian reconciliation denied on Tuesday reports of alleged 'shooting' at a Russian military police units in northern Syria on the border with Turkey.

"The information circulated in social networks about an alleged gunfire attack on units of the Russian military police at the Al-Darbasiyah crossing point on the Syrian-Turkish border is false," a spokesman for the center said.

According to the spokesman, an unidentified explosive device went off next to the Russian armored cars while the Russian military policemen were waiting to meet with Turkish representatives.

"The Russian servicemen were not hurt and the vehicles were not damaged. The meeting was held as planned," the official added.

"Attempts by unidentified perpetrators to carry out a provocation on the Syrian-Turkish border were unsuccessful," he stressed.