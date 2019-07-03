UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Denies Informing Norway Of Alleged Gas Explosion On Submersible

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:40 AM

Russian Military Denies Informing Norway of Alleged Gas Explosion on Submersible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry denied on Tuesday media reports of allegedly notifying the the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority about a "gas explosion on board a deep-water submersible.

"

 The ministry reported earlier in the day that a fire broke out on Monday on board a research deep-water submersible designed to conduct scientific studies in the interests of the Russian Navy. Fourteen submariners died as a result of poisoning with combustion gas.

"Thanks to the courageous actions of the crew, the fire on board the deep-water submersible was extinguished," the ministry said in a statement.

"No notification has been sent to the Norwegian side concerning the Russian deep-water research vessel," the statement said.

