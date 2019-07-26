Russian Military Denies Reports of Arms Deliveries to Serbia Intercepted by Romania

Russian Defense Ministry on Friday denied Romanian government allegations about the interception and seizure of a Russian vessel carrying armored personnel carriers for the Serbian army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Russian Defense Ministry on Friday denied Romanian government allegations about the interception and seizure of a Russian vessel carrying armored personnel carriers for the Serbian army

"The Russian Defense Ministry did not send any ships to transport military equipment along the Danube to Serbia.

All allegations of such deliveries and a Russian cargo ship with armored personnel carriers "seized" by the Romanian side are absolutely false," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, exports of military products from Russia to Serbia are carried out in strict accordance with international law and in the framework of bilateral military-technical cooperation.

"All deliveries have been carried out in strict accordance with the terms of the contract and at the time schedule agreed by the sides," the statement said.