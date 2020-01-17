Russian Military Denies Reports of Strikes on Civilian Targets in Idlib De-Escalation Zone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation refuted on Thursday reports alleging that Russian combat aircraft had recently delivered airstrikes on civilian targets in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone.

"Reports by a number of media outlets about strikes allegedly carried out by Russian combat aircraft on civilian targets in the Idlib de-escalation zone are false. Since the beginning of the ceasefire, the Russian Aerospace Forces have not conducted any sorties in the area," Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, center's commander, said at a daily briefing.

A new ceasefire regime was introduced in the Idlib de-escalation zone at midnight on January 9.