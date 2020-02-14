Russian Military Denies Turkish Reports of Syrian Army Casualties in Idlib

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The Russian center for Syrian reconciliation denied on Friday Turkey's reports on the losses suffered by the Syrian army in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

"The Turkish Defense Ministry continues to disseminate reports of the alleged losses suffered by the Syrian army as a result of attacks by Turkish troops operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone," the ministry said in a statement.

Turkey announced earlier in the day the elimination of 63 Syrian troops in Idlib.

"Such statements about the units of the Turkish armed forces firing at the Syrian government troops by units, and, moreover, about the deaths among the Syrian military personnel as a result of these attacks are completely false," the center stressed.

According to the Russian military, these irresponsible statements only contribute to the escalation of the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone and to hasty decisions that harm the mutual interests of Russia and Turkey.