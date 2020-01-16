MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation has refuted reports alleging that US troops tried to obstruct its military police patrol in the northeast of the Arab republic.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the US military stopped a Russian patrol in Hasakah province in the afternoon.

After an altercation, American servicemen reportedly prevented the Russian military from continuing their patrol, and the latter had to step back.

"Publications in certain foreign online resources about the alleged obstruction of the Russian patrol in Hasakah province by US forces do not correspond to reality," Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov said at a briefing.

According to Borenkov, Russian and US military continue cooperating via their deconflicting channel to prevent any incidents posing a threat to their servicemen.