UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Denies US Forces Obstructed Its Military Patrol In Syria's Northeast

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 02:00 AM

Russian Military Denies US Forces Obstructed Its Military Patrol in Syria's Northeast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation has refuted reports alleging that US troops tried to obstruct its military police patrol in the northeast of the Arab republic.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the US military stopped a Russian patrol in Hasakah province in the afternoon.

After an altercation, American servicemen reportedly prevented the Russian military from continuing their patrol, and the latter had to step back.

"Publications in certain foreign online resources about the alleged obstruction of the Russian patrol in Hasakah province by US forces do not correspond to reality," Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov said at a briefing.

According to Borenkov, Russian and US military continue cooperating via their deconflicting channel to prevent any incidents posing a threat to their servicemen.

Related Topics

Police Syria Russia From Arab

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Canadian PM&#039;s Phon ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

1 hour ago

UAE lights Burj Khalifa with #MatesHelpMates in di ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Algerian Minister of F ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Algerian Minister of ..

2 hours ago

Historic French strike stunted growth: central ban ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.