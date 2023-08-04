Open Menu

Russian Military Destroys 13 Drones Attempting To Attack In Crimea - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The Russian armed forces shot down ten and jammed another three Ukrainian drones with radio and electronic warfare equipment attempting to attack facilities in Crimea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"Tonight, the Ukrainian armed forces attempt to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on the territory of the Crimean peninsula was prevented," the ministry said, adding that ten drones were shot down and another three were jammed.

The ministry added that there was no material damage or casualties.

