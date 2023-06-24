Open Menu

Russian Military Destroys Storm Shadow Missile Depot In Western Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The Russian armed forces have destroyed a depot with Storm Shadow cruise missiles in Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"On June 23, a warehouse with Storm Shadow cruise missiles was destroyed at a Ukrainian airbase near the village of Starokostyantyniv, Khmelnytskyi region, in response to a strike on a road bridge over the Chongar Strait," the ministry said in a statement.

