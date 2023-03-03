UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Destroys Submariners' Base In Mykolaiv City - Local Resistance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2023 | 06:50 AM

Russian Military Destroys Submariners' Base in Mykolaiv City - Local Resistance

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) A base of Ukrainian submariners in the city of Mykolaiv, where UK military instructors had been preparing drones for attacks on Russia's military ships, has been destroyed by the Russian military, a member of local resistance in Mykolaiv has told Sputnik.

"We have done a little work and learned that the Nazis had decided to establish a submarine sabotage unit on our island of Maysky. British instructors had been sent there to train how to use underwater drones. We passed the coordinates of this training base to the proper place, and the Russians hit the target on February 25," the resistance fighter said in a video sent to Sputnik.

He said that the explosion was very powerful and was "detonating for a long time," adding that the ammunition warehouse had been completely destroyed, and many premises of the base had been flooded.

According to the fighter, the underwater drones had been being prepared for an operation related to alleged Kiev's attack on Transnistria.

"These were to attack Russian ships in the Black Sea near Odesa and at the base in Sevastopol during an attack on Transnistria," he said.

He did not provide any information on casualties among British instructors and Ukraine's forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in late February that Ukraine had intensified preparations for the invasion of Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria, which poses a threat to Russian peacekeepers, adding that the Russian military would respond to this in an adequate manner.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Kiev United Kingdom Moldova February

Recent Stories

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

6 hours ago
 UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, buil ..

UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, build investment capabilities

6 hours ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade as key to nation’s rise in ..

6 hours ago
 Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambi ..

Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambique

6 hours ago
 UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Po ..

UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Power Index 2023

6 hours ago
 American University of Sharjah to showcase climate ..

American University of Sharjah to showcase climate credentials in lead-up to COP ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.