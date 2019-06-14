Russian Military Detected 29 Foreign Spy Jets Near Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Twenty-nine foreign aircraft have been detected while on reconnaissance missions near the Russian airspace, a weekly infographic published by the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda showed on Friday.

Russian jets have been scrambled 10 times over the past week to intercept foreign planes, according to the material.

No foreign planes had illegally crossed into the Russian airspace, the infographic also showed.