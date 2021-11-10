UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Detected US Air Force's Reconnaissance Plane Close To Russian Border

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 12:28 PM

The Russian military detected a US Air Force's E-8C ground target reconnaissance and strike control aircraft that was flying over the Black Sea close to the Russian border, the defense ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The Russian military detected a US Air Force's E-8C ground target reconnaissance and strike control aircraft that was flying over the Black Sea close to the Russian border, the defense ministry said on Wednesday.

"On November 9, in the period between 14:15 and 19:28 (Moscow time, 11:15-16:28 GMT), a US Air Force's E-8C ground target reconnaissance and strike control aircraft was detected over the Black Sea," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The aircraft, which departed from the Ramstein airbase in Germany, was escorted by Russian radar stations during the entire flight that lasted 5 hours and 13 minutes, the ministry noted. E-8C approached the Russian border by 35 kilometers (21 miles).

