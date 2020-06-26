Russian Military Detects, Escorts US Aircraft Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The air defense system of Russia's Southern Military District detected a US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft over neutral waters of the Black Sea, and scrambled Russian fighter jet to escort them, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"On June 26, 2020, on-duty air defense forces of the Southern Military District timely revealed the actions of US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft over the neutral waters of the Black Sea and escorted them by a Russian fighter," the statement says.

The US planes were continuously accompanied by Russian radar monitoring equipment at a considerable distance from the Russian state border, the ministry added.