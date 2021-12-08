Russian Military Developing Capability to Act Decisively in Ukraine When Ordered - Nuland

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russian military and intelligence are building up capabilities to act decisively in Ukraine when ordered, potentially early next year, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Tuesday.

