Russian Military Disinfect Boarding Homes for Seniors in Italian City of Brescia- Ministry

Russian military specialists have completed the disinfection of board and care homes for the elderly and adjacent territories in the city of Brescia, located in the Italian region of Lombardy, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

BERGAMO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Russian military specialists have completed the disinfection of board and care homes for the elderly and adjacent territories in the city of Brescia, located in the Italian region of Lombardy, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Russian servicemen have completed the disinfection of boarding homes for the elderly and surrounding territories in Brescia (Lombardy)," the statement read.

Since the start of their deployment in Italy during the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian military experts have sanitized retirement homes in more than 90 settlements in the region of Lombardy. In total, 120 separate buildings, with an area of more than 12.9 million square feet have been disinfected.

Russian military personnel is also currently deployed in Serbia, helping with disinfection efforts. The Defense Ministry said on Friday that Russian and Serbian specialists had sanitized a hospital and clinic in the town of Ljig.

"Specialists of the Ministry of Defense's detachment of nuclear, biological, and chemical protection units, carried out disinfection of a hospital and clinic in the town of Ljig," the ministry said.

In addition, four other medical facilities in the Serbian cities of Belgrade, Ljig and Lazarevac have been sanitized by Russian troops working in conjunction with the Serbian armed forces over the past day.

It is noted that Russian experts have disinfected a total of 178 facilities in 37 cities, and medics took part in the treatment of more than 800 COVID-19 patients.

More than 367 buildings and structures with a total area of more than 17.2 million square feet have been disinfected in Serbia, the ministry added.

As of Friday, the Serbian Health Ministry has confirmed 9,848 COVID-19 cases, 206 deaths and 2,160 recoveries since the start of the outbreak.

In Italy, the number of active cases has risen to 215,858. The death toll stands at 29,958 and 96,276 patients have recovered, according to the Health Ministry.