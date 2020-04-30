Russian Military Disinfects Hmeimim Air Base in Syria

HMEIMIM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russian servicemen have conducted disinfection works in the Hmeimim air base in Syria, covering roads, planes, cars and living quarters, as a preventive means against the spread of the coronavirus, Col. Valery Martynov, chief of the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Thursday.

"A consolidated unit of the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops has been conducting preventive measures at the Hmeimim air base to prevent the spread of the virus and impede its development. The territory of the air base has been disinfected, including its objects and roads," Martynov told journalists.

The unit responsible for the disinfection has decontamination vehicles among its tools, as well as labs to conduct chemical and biological tests, Martynov said.

According to Chermen Melikov, the chief medic of the Russian troops in Syria, they conduct two types of tests ” rapid serological tests, which take about 40 minutes, and polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests that take four to six hours.

There are several stages to the process of testing once a sample is taken from a patient, as explained by the military. First, the sample is put in a hermetic tube and taken to a lab. Immediately before entering the lab, the tube and its carrier undergo additional disinfection in an isolated buffer area similar to a shower cubicle.

Once in the lab, the sterile tube is placed in a transparent box and only then unsealed, through attached in-and-out rubber gloves, for the sample to be taken and placed into a separate machine for further examination.