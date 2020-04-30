UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Disinfects Hmeimim Air Base In Syria

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:00 AM

Russian Military Disinfects Hmeimim Air Base in Syria

HMEIMIM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russian servicemen have conducted disinfection works in the Hmeimim air base in Syria, covering roads, planes, cars and living quarters, as a preventive means against the spread of the coronavirus, Col. Valery Martynov, chief of the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Thursday.

"A consolidated unit of the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops has been conducting preventive measures at the Hmeimim air base to prevent the spread of the virus and impede its development. The territory of the air base has been disinfected, including its objects and roads," Martynov told journalists.

The unit responsible for the disinfection has decontamination vehicles among its tools, as well as labs to conduct chemical and biological tests, Martynov said.

According to Chermen Melikov, the chief medic of the Russian troops in Syria, they conduct two types of tests ” rapid serological tests, which take about 40 minutes, and polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests that take four to six hours.

There are several stages to the process of testing once a sample is taken from a patient, as explained by the military. First, the sample is put in a hermetic tube and taken to a lab. Immediately before entering the lab, the tube and its carrier undergo additional disinfection in an isolated buffer area similar to a shower cubicle.

Once in the lab, the sterile tube is placed in a transparent box and only then unsealed, through attached in-and-out rubber gloves, for the sample to be taken and placed into a separate machine for further examination.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Nuclear Vehicles From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 30 April 2020

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Federal Reserve maintains interest rate near zero

9 hours ago

Federal Transport Authority calls for compliance w ..

9 hours ago

UAE bent on bringing significant qualitative impro ..

10 hours ago

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.